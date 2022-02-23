Eastern conference picks, betting odds at All-Star break

With NBA All-Star Weekend in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to check out the latest Eastern Conference odds. Heading into this season, the Brooklyn Nets were the odds-on favorite (+100) to win the Eastern Conference on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Surprisingly, the market has not changed since October, as the Nets are still the favorite (+230) despite trading away James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best odds (+330), while the Sixers are right behind them (+350). Below we’ll look at how the current East odds and give our best bet on who will win the conference.

Eastern Conference Odds after All-Star Break

Brooklyn Nets: +230

Milwaukee Bucks: +330

Philadelphia 76ers: +350

Miami Heat: +550

Boston Celtics: +1100

Chicago Bulls: +1400

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2500

Toronto Raptors: +4000

Atlanta Hawks: +5500

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

The top-four favorites in the Eastern Conference have not changed since the season started back in October. However, we have seen some massive movement from the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs’ odds to win the East in October were at +30000, while the Bulls’ odds were at +3500. Both teams have surpassed expectations and are in the top-5 in the Eastern Conference standings.

The pick: Bucks +330

I’m going to go with last season’s Eastern Conference champions, who have been quietly playing well under the radar with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP convo. It’s hard to trust the Nets with Kyrie Irving playing part-time, Kevin Durant still hurt, and Ben Simmons yet to play a single minute this season. Even if they can get all three guys on the floor by mid-March or early April, it will not be a lot of time for them to gel.

The same thing can be said for the Sixers, who will be adding Harden into their system to play alongside Joel Embiid. Both players on paper look like they can play with each other, but there will still be a period of figuring things out. If the duo can gel and Harden stays healthy, then look out for the Sixers to at least get to the conference finals.

