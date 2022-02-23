Western conference picks, betting odds at All-Star break

With NBA All-Star Weekend in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to check out the latest Western Conference odds. Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the odds-on favorite (+200) to win the Western Conference on DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, the market has changed a lot since October, as the Suns are the favorite (+170), despite them not having All-star point guard Chris Paul for 6-8 weeks. The Golden State Warriors have the second-best odds (+200), while the Utah Jazz have the third-best odds (+650). Below we’ll look at how the current West odds and give our best bet on who will win the conference.

Western Conference Odds After All-Star Break

Phoenix Suns: +180

Golden State Warriors: +185

Utah Jazz: +650

Memphis Grizzlies: +1100

Denver Nuggets: +1500

Los Angeles Lakers: +1800

Dallas Mavericks: +1800

Los Angeles Clippers: +3000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6000

New Orleans Pelicans: +20000

The Suns have shown this season that their NBA Finals run last season was not a fluke and that they are serious contender for the title again. Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 48-10. However, the Warriors, who just got Klay Thompson back in January, are still lurking and in striking distance to take that top spot in West.

But even if they can’t get the top seed, Golden State will be a tough team to play in a seven-game series in the playoff. On the other end of the spectrum, the Lakers went from the odds on favorite to the conference to now having 18-1 odds. Los Angeles seemed like a lock to be to win the West with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. But Westbrook has struggled with the Lakers, while Davis has been battling injury. The only constant has been a 37-year-old James, who has not slowed down yet this season.

The pick: Warriors (+185)

I know that the Suns have been the best team in the West and NBA this season. However, it seems like people have forgotten about how dominant the Warriors can be when they are healthy and clicking on all cylinders. Golden State in the playoffs with their core is a scary sight and something that nobody wants to see.

