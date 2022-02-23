Breaking down Hawks odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Atlanta Hawks entered the all-star break with a record of 28-30 and are currently in 10th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. This is a far cry from what we saw from Atlanta last season, who went the Eastern Conference Finals as a fifth seed after defeating the New York Knicks and upsetting the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

If they want to make the playoffs for the second-straight season, they’ll have a lot of ground to make up. We’ll take a look at the Hawks’ playoff odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and give our pick on if they’ll be playing after Sunday, April 10.

Atlanta Hawks playoff odds: Yes (+160) No (-215)

The Hawks are currently sitting in the play-in tournament in the 10th spot, but are only 2.5 games out of the eighth spot. If the playoffs started today, Atlanta would be playing the No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets and the winner would go on to play the loser of the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

It would not be the easiest of roads for the Hawks, but they proved last season that they do not fear anything, especially All-Star point guard Trae Young. The Hawks currently lead the season series 2-1 over the Hornets with one more game on March 16 in Charlotte. If they can win that game, it could go along to decide who ends up in the play-in tournament.

Pick: Yes to make the playoffs (+160)

There’s a ton of juice on no, so the best bet here is to take yes. The Hawks should be able to hold onto the 10th or ninth spots for the home stretch of the regular season. They will hope to have John Collins, who is out with a foot injury. If he can come back and they get their defensive issues under control, then Atlanta could find themselves as a tough out as an eighth seed.

