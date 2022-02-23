Breaking down Hornets odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Charlotte Hornets entered the all-star break with a record of 29-31 and are currently in nine place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Hornets are almost in a similar spot, where they were last season. Charlotte finished 10th in the East and lost in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers.

If the Hornets want to move up in the standings and give themselves a chance in the play-in tourney, they’ll need to get play better defensively in the home stretch. We’ll take a look at the Hornets’ playoff odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and give our pick on if they’ll be playing after Sunday, April 10.

Charlotte Hornets playoff odds: Yes (+475) No (-750)

If the playoffs started today, the No. 9 seed Hornets would be playing the No. 10 seed Atlanta Hawks in the play-in game. One could make the case that Charlotte would get bounced from the tournament as the Hawks lead the series 2-1. Charlotte is 2.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth seed in the East.

The Nets are without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving is still only playing games on the road. The Hornets start off the second half of the regular season with three out of their first five games against East playoff teams (Raptors, Bucks, Cavs). If they can take two out of three, it will help out their chances immensely, heading into March.

Pick: Yes to make the playoffs (+475)

Unless the Hornets have an epic collapse in the second half, they should be in the play-in tournament for the second-straight season. Unlike last year where they got the doors blown off of them by the Pacers, I think they could get past the Hawks and give the loser of Nets and Raptors a run for their money.

