Breaking down Knicks odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The New York Knicks entered the all-star break with a record of 25-34 and are currently in 12th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The 2021-22 season has been a bag of mixed results from the Knicks. They started out the season with a 5-1 record, but that New York team has failed to show up through most of the first half.

The Knicks, who were a fourth seed in last season’s playoffs, have a ton of ground to make up for them to be in the play-in tournament. It doesn’t look like they will make the playoffs this season, but we’ll take a look at their odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Knicks playoff odds: Yes (+2000) No (-10000)

The Knicks have long shot odds to punch their ticket into the postseason as they sit 3.5 games behind both the No. 10 seed Hawks and No. 9 seed Hornets. New York has a tough five-game stretch after the break, which sees them play the Heat, Sixers (twice), Suns, and Clippers.

It’s not plausible to think that the Knicks go 0-5 with how up and down they’ve been this season. If this particular scenario plays out, then we could see the Knicks giving themselves a better shot in the lottery than the actual playoffs.

Pick: No (-10000)

I wouldn’t recommend placing this bet, but I lean towards no for the Knicks to make the playoffs. They haven’t shown us anything over the last couple weeks that makes us think they could make a run in March. This past offseason acquisitions in Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker have not played up to standards. The magic that Tom Thibodeau had last season has quickly worn off.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.