Breaking down Pelicans odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The New Orleans Pelicans entered the all-star break with a record of 23-36 and are currently in 12th place in the NBA’s Western Conference. The Pelicans are trying to break their playoff drought after they acquired C.J. McCollum before the deadline in a shocking deal from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The last time the Pelicans made the playoffs was in the 2017-18 season where they lost in the Western Conference semis to Golden State Warriors. Below we’ll take a look at New Orleans’ playoff odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and give our pick on if they’ll be playing after Sunday, April 10.

New Orleans Pelicans playoff odds: Yes (+500) No (-900)

The Pelicans have 5-1 odds to make the playoffs, which is crazy to think about as they are without Zion Williamson and started off the regular season with a record of 1-12. However, they are only two games out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference, which is held by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pick: No (-900)

Despite the addition of McCollum, I still do not think the Pelicans will make the playoffs. At this point of the season, I think the 10th spot in the West will come down to the Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs. The Pels’ first five games are against the Suns, Lakers, Kings, Jazz, and Nuggets. That is not an easy five-game stretch, with three of those games on the road.

