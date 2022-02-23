Breaking down Timberwolves odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to snap a playoff drought this season with the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell leading the way. The Timberwolves are three games above .500 and find themselves in the seventh spot in the West as the All-Star break winds down. We take a look at Minnesota’s odds to make the playoffs courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff odds: Yes (-525) No (+350)

If the playoffs started today, the Timberwolves would be in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed and would be facing the Los Angeles Clippers. In a one-game scenario, it is not plausible to think that the T’Wolves could win outright, clinching the seventh spot. However, it is also not out of the realm out possibility for them jump into the sixth seed, which is held by the Denver Nuggets (2.5 games behind).

The Timberwolves’ first four games post All-Star break are against playoff teams — Grizzlies, Sixers, Cavaliers, and Warriors. If they can get a split or even go 3-1, that would bode well for their playoff chances.

Pick: Yes (-525)

With the Wolves sitting in the seventh spot and only 2.5 games out of sixth seed, it seems as if they are a lock to make the playoffs. The last time Minnesota made the postseason was in 2017-18, where they lost in the first round to the Houston Rockets. Minnesota will have two shots to win in the play-in tournament, which gives them more than enough shot to get into the playoffs.

