Breaking down Lakers odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

Things have not gone according to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers this season but they remain in playoff contention in the Western conference despite the turmoil. Los Angeles is just four games below .500 with the stretch of the season coming up, and they’ll be in the play-in tournament no matter what given how the bottom of the West is shaping up. Anthony Davis’ injury situation continues to be scary, so that’s one piece of bad news for LA. Here are the odds for the Lakers to make the playoffs this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers playoff odds: Yes (-120) No (-110)

The Lakers have short odds to make the playoffs, despite them struggling throughout this season and not having Anthony Davis for the next few weeks due to injury. Los Angeles is currently sitting in the ninth spot in the Western Conference would face the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in game.

They should be able to get past the Blazers, but after that, I could easily see them losing to either the Clippers or the Timberwolves. However, the Lakers could move up to the eighth seed as they are only 1.5 games behind the Clippers.

Pick: No

Even though the Lakers have LeBron James, who is playing out of this world this season. It is tough to imagine Los Angeles making the playoffs without a healthy Anthony Davis. This LA team has been so up and down this season and could easily lose to the Blazers in the play-in game.

