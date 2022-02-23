Breaking down Clippers odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Los Angeles Clippers come out of the All-Star break with a 30-31 record and despite an up-and-down season, they’re still in a position to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.

With Kawhi Leonard still rehabbing his ACL and Paul George missing a significant chunk of the campaign with an elbow injury, the team has had to lean on Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., and Ivica Zubac to hold down the fort. Entering the final stretch of the season, can they maintain their spot as a playoff contender?

Los Angeles Clippers playoff odds: Yes (-145) No (+115)

The Clippers are currently sitting in the eighth spot in the Western Conference and would play the No. 7 seed Timberwolves in the play-in game if the playoffs started today. LA has weathered multiple storms this season and still have a shot to make the playoffs. The Clips are one of the better defensive teams in the league, which have helped them make it to this point.

Pick: Yes

Even though no is sitting at plus-money, I think the Clippers can make the playoffs because they are solid on both ends. Despite not having George or Leonard, the Clippers would be a tough out for anybody in the play-in and potential first-round series.

