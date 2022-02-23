Breaking down Wizards odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Washington Wizards come out of the All-Star break with a 27-31 record and currently sit just one game out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards have been inconsistent throughout the season as Bradley Beal has missed a chunk of games due to injury. Kyle Kuzma has stepped up for the team this season, putting up an average of 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Can they do enough down the stretch to sneak into the playoffs?

Washington Wizards playoff odds: Yes (+1600) No (-8000)

The Wizards, who are only one game out of the ninth and 10th spots in the East, but have long shot odds to get into the playoffs. Washington started out of the season on fire, but they’ve since fizzled out over the last few weeks. The Wizards’ first five games after the All-Star break are against the Spurs, Cavaliers, Pistons, Hawks, and Pacers. Washington has a few winnable games that could keep them in the hunt.

Pick: No

Without Beal, I don’t see the Wizards being able to get into the postseason. The Hawks and Hornets both have the firepower to keep them in their spots. The Wizards seem to be going into a different direction with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline. The Wizards and Wes Unseld Jr. will try to build off the second half of the season and take it into the next season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.