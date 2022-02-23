Breaking down Trail Blazers odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Portland Trail Blazers come out of the All-Star break with a 25-34 record and would have the final play-in spot in the Western Conference if the season ended today.

With Damian Lillard missing a large chunk of the season with injury, the Blazers have had a subpar campaign. They’ve already parted ways with CJ McCollum via trade and appear to be a team destined to blow everything up and begin a total rebuild soon. A shining light has been Anfernee Simons, who has averaged 17 points a game this year. Can they maintain and sneak into the playoffs this year?

Portland Trail Blazers playoff odds: Yes (+1200) No (-4000)

The Blazers have somehow navigated the rough waters and are sitting in the 10th spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Portland, however, could move up to the ninth seed as they are only 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers. The Trail Blazers are still without Lillard, but Simons is developing into a potential star and will be the main catalyst to a playoff bid.

Pick: No

Portland has a tough five-game stretch post All-Star break as they will be going up against the Warriors, Nuggets, Suns, and Timberwolves (twice). All four teams are currently in the playoffs and will look to improve their standing within the conference. If the Blazers can stay in the 10th spot, then they might be able to win one game in the play-in tournament. But I cannot see them winning that second play-in game to advance to the first round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.