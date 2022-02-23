Breaking down Spurs odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The San Antonio Spurs come out of the All-Star break with a 23-36 record and are currently two games out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Spurs have had a lousy regular season so far, sitting 13 games below .500. The bright spot has been Dejounte Murray, who earned his first ever NBA All-Star selection by nearly averaging a triple double for the season. Can the Spurs sneak into the playoffs?

San Antonio Spurs playoff odds: Yes (+1100) No (-3500)

The Spurs have 11-1 odds to get into the playoffs this season as they are currently sitting on the outside looking in. San Antonio is sitting in 11th place in the West, but only two games out of the 10th spot (Portland Trail Blazers). If the Spurs were to get the 10th seed, it would be the second-straight year that they would be in play-in tournament.

Pick: No

Even if the Spurs were able to get the 10th seed, I don’t see them winning two games in the play-in tournament to get into the first round of the playoffs. They are too inconsistent and only have two solid consistent players in Murray and center Jakob Poeltl. After those two, it is tough to depend on anybody else. The Spurs need to add another young player to go with Murray and Keldon Johnson to make another run next season.

