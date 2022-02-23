How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the February 23rd episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

We’re just 11 days from the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando and the card is starting to come into place. The company will continue to put things into place for the big show on tonight’s episode.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 23rd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will officially put his belt on the line in the main event of Revolution when facing Adam Cole. The two had a war of words during last week’s show before Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish snuck up on Page from behind and began a 3-on-1 assault on the champ. We’ll be sure to get continued build during tonight’s show.

Opening last week’s show was CM Punk, who sat cross legged in the ring and cut a promo where he officially challenged MJF to a dog-collar match at Revolution. We’re bound to hear from MJF during tonight’s episode.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will put their belts on the line against two teams at the ppv. For tonight’s show, we’ll get a tag team battle royale to determine one of the contenders. Speaking of Revolution, Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs have already secured their spots for the Face of the Revolution match. There’s still three more spots left, so we’ll most likely get another qualifying match tonight.

Also on the show, Jade Cargill will put the TBS Championship on the line against The Bunny.