Odds for Russell Wilson’s 2022 team

Russell Wilson just wrapped up his 11th season in the NFL, all of which coming with the team that drafted him, the Seattle Seahawks. But, that seemingly happy marriage could be coming to an end. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had his fair share of success with Seattle, but the team is clearly in a rebuilding mode and Wilson is searching for a way on to a contender. It would have to come via trade, as he’s still under contract with Seattle, but there is some speculation out there that it could happen.
Though the Seahawks are still the overwhelming favorite to retain Wilson heading into next season (-250), there are some other intriguing options on the board. It’s still far less likely that Wilson moves compared to another superstar QB who is unhappy with his situation in Green Bay. But Wilson’s next likely home if it isn’t in Seattle is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200). The move would make sense for both teams. The Bucs would give up a decent chunk to get Wilson, and the QB would head to a team that is in win-now mode but with a gaping hole under center after the retirement of Tom Brady.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1200) also have the same odds as the Bucs. The Steelers aren’t as Super Bowl-ready as the Bucs, but with Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, they also have a big need at QB and Wilson would be an immediate upgrade over Big Ben, who was well out of his prime for the past five or so seasons.
Here’s the full list of odds for what team has the best chance to nab Wilson this offseason.
Russell Wilson 2022 team odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|SEA Seahawks
|-250
|TB Buccaneers
|+1200
|PIT Steelers
|+1200
|PHI Eagles
|+1500
|MIA Dolphins
|+1500
|NO Saints
|+1800
|LV Raiders
|+1800
|GB Packers
|+2000
|CHI Bears
|+2000
|WAS Commanders
|+2500
|MIN Vikings
|+2500
|IND Colts
|+2500
|DEN Broncos
|+2500
|CAR Panthers
|+2500
|CLE Browns
|+3000
|TEN Titans
|+4000
|SF 49ers
|+5000
|NY Giants
|+5000
|NE Patriots
|+5000
|NY Jets
|+6000
|HOU Texans
|+6000
|BAL Ravens
|+6000
|ATL Falcons
|+6000
|LA Rams
|+8000
|JAX Jaguars
|+8000
|ARI Cardinals
|+8000
|LA Chargers
|+10000
|KC Chiefs
|+10000
|DET Lions
|+10000
|DAL Cowboys
|+10000
|CIN Bengals
|+10000
|BUF Bills
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.