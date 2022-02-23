Odds for Russell Wilson’s 2022 team

Russell Wilson just wrapped up his 11th season in the NFL, all of which coming with the team that drafted him, the Seattle Seahawks. But, that seemingly happy marriage could be coming to an end. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had his fair share of success with Seattle, but the team is clearly in a rebuilding mode and Wilson is searching for a way on to a contender. It would have to come via trade, as he’s still under contract with Seattle, but there is some speculation out there that it could happen.

Though the Seahawks are still the overwhelming favorite to retain Wilson heading into next season (-250), there are some other intriguing options on the board. It’s still far less likely that Wilson moves compared to another superstar QB who is unhappy with his situation in Green Bay. But Wilson’s next likely home if it isn’t in Seattle is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200). The move would make sense for both teams. The Bucs would give up a decent chunk to get Wilson, and the QB would head to a team that is in win-now mode but with a gaping hole under center after the retirement of Tom Brady.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1200) also have the same odds as the Bucs. The Steelers aren’t as Super Bowl-ready as the Bucs, but with Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, they also have a big need at QB and Wilson would be an immediate upgrade over Big Ben, who was well out of his prime for the past five or so seasons.

Here’s the full list of odds for what team has the best chance to nab Wilson this offseason.

Russell Wilson 2022 team odds Team Odds Team Odds SEA Seahawks -250 TB Buccaneers +1200 PIT Steelers +1200 PHI Eagles +1500 MIA Dolphins +1500 NO Saints +1800 LV Raiders +1800 GB Packers +2000 CHI Bears +2000 WAS Commanders +2500 MIN Vikings +2500 IND Colts +2500 DEN Broncos +2500 CAR Panthers +2500 CLE Browns +3000 TEN Titans +4000 SF 49ers +5000 NY Giants +5000 NE Patriots +5000 NY Jets +6000 HOU Texans +6000 BAL Ravens +6000 ATL Falcons +6000 LA Rams +8000 JAX Jaguars +8000 ARI Cardinals +8000 LA Chargers +10000 KC Chiefs +10000 DET Lions +10000 DAL Cowboys +10000 CIN Bengals +10000 BUF Bills +10000

