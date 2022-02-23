Xavier vs. No. 11 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 11th-ranked Providence Friars will return back to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for when they host the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night.

Providence (22-3, 12-2 Big East) won nine of their last 10 games including a 71-70 overtime victory against the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday. The Friars did not have Al Durham in that game with a sports hernia, and it seems unlikely he will be available on Wednesday, but be sure to check for injury news prior to game time.

Xavier (17-9, 7-8 Big East) lost four of their last five games, and they’re in danger of losing their third consecutive matchup. The Musketeers are coming off a 72-61 road loss to the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Nate Johnson is averaging nearly 10 points per game but missed the last two games with a knee injury, and it’s possible he will be out once again.

How to watch Xavier vs. Providence

When: Wednesday, February 23, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -2

Total: 138

The Pick

Providence -2

There’s a lot to like about the Friars as they continue to play well especially in close games, and it’s tough to trust Xavier right now. The Musketeers are actually rated nearly 10 spots higher than Providence in KenPom, but the Friars have proven to play well down the stretch.

