TCU vs. No. 20 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns lost two of their last three games as they head into a home matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night.

Texas (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) is coming off a 61-55 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend, and their lone victory in the last three games came in overtime against the Oklahoma Sooners. Tre Mitchell missed the last two games due to a personal issue, and there is no timetable for when he will return to the court.

TCU (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak their last time out when they beat the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night. The Horned Frogs are rated outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but they’re around No. 25 on the defensive end. Eddie Lampkin missed that game with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available.

How to watch TCU vs. Texas

When: Wednesday, February 23, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: TCU vs. Texas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Texas -8.5

There is a lot to love about the Longhorns in this spot especially if Lampkin is unavailable for TCU. Texas has a significant rest advantage as they do not need to travel as their previous game was at home, while the Horned Frogs will play in their third different stadium in the last five days. Take the Longhorns to cover this number.

