No. 14 Houston vs. Tulane: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 14th-ranked Houston Cougars will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they head on the road to take on the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday night.

Houston (22-4, 11-2 AAC) followed a two-game losing streak with consecutive victories including a double-overtime win over the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The Cougars hold the top spot in the AAC standings, and their top healthy leading scorer is Kyler Edwards with 13.6 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Tulane (12-11, 9-5 AAC) will also go for their third straight victory, and their last game resulted in a 76-57 win over the USF Bulls on February 15th. The Green Wave have been without DeVon Baker due to a toe injury the last three games, and we’ll see if he will be back on the court on Wednesday.

How to watch Houston vs. Tulane

When: Wednesday, February 23, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -8.5

Total: 138

The Pick

Over 138

Tulane will help move this point total toward the over as they play at a relatively fast pace. The Green Wave really struggle defensively as they are barely rated inside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, so Houston should put up plenty of points with their possessions maximized thanks to Tulane’s style.

