Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The third-ranked Auburn Tigers are coming off a loss as they host the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night.

Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) lost to the Florida Gators on the road 63-62 despite Jabari Smith putting up 28 points, knocking down 4-of-5 three-point shots. The Tigers are sixth in the latest KenPom ratings, and Smith is their top scorer with 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) had a four-game losing streak snapped over the weekend with a 17-point road victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Rebels are No. 100 in KenPom, and their top scorer is Jarkel Joiner, who is putting up 14.6 points per game.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

When: Wednesday, February 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -16

Total: 140

The Pick

Ole Miss +16

Auburn should be focused and eager to get back on the court coming off a tough road loss, but 16 points is a bit too many. Ole Miss doesn’t have a very good record, but they’re not getting blown out all that often. The Rebels lost by double digits just one time in their last nine games, and they should cover this number on the road.

