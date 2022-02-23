LSU vs. No. 6 Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats still haven’t lost a home game this season as they get set to host the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.

Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 SEC) is 16-0 at home this year, and they’re coming off a 90-81 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend. The Wildcats are No. 2 overall in the latest KenPom ratings behind only the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Oscar Tshiebwe’s numbers remain increidble with 16.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game. Be sure to check the injury report prior to game time on the status of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler.

LSU (19-8, 7-7 SEC) had a three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend when they lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. The Tigers have one of the best defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their offense is outside the top 100. Tari Eason is the team’s top player with 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

How to watch LSU vs. Kentucky

When: Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -7

Total: 144

The Pick

Over 144

While LSU does not rate well on the offensive end, they love to push the pace, which maximizes possessions. Kentucky has one of the best offenses in the entire country, and they should score plenty of points despite going up against an elite defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.