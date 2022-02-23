No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will return to the floor after a controversial ending that took over the post-NFL sports news over the weekend. They will head on the road for a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) was involved in a postgame scuffle after they beat the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. The only suspension on the Badgers side is reserve guard Jahcobi Neath, so he will miss this game. With a victory, Wisconsin will move into a tie for the top spot in the Big Ten standings.

Minnesota (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) lost seven of their last nine games heading into Wednesday night, and a 66-60 road loss to Wisconsin is a part of that stretch. The Gophers were without their second-leading scorer Payton Willis in Saturday’s win over the Northwestern Wildcats due to COVID-19 issues, and it remains to be seen whether he will be cleared to return.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

When: Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -5

Total: 136

The Pick

Under 136

This is a fantastic bet especially if Willis is unable to go, but it’s a solid play regardless. The Badgers play at a relatively slow pace as they’re just outside the top 250 in possessions per game, and Minnesota is outside the top 300 in that category. With fewer possessions, there will be fewer shots and with fewer shots, there will be fewer points. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.