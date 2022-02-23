No. 7 Duke vs. Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils will look for their fifth consecutive victory when they head on the road to play the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Duke (23-4, 13-3 ACC) is coming off an 18-point win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, but the Blue Devils came up short in a one-point loss to Virginia more than two weeks ago. Duke is inside the top 10 in the latest KenPom ratings, and Paolo Banchero is the team’s top scorer with 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Virginia (17-10, 11-6 ACC) won five of their last six games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup including a 74-71 road win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Armaan Franklin did not see a ton of time in that matchup with a toe injury, and his health will be very important as the team’s second-leading scorer.

How to watch Duke vs. Virginia

When: Wednesday, February 23, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -4.5

Total: 129.5

The Pick

Virginia +4.5

The Cavaliers are playing their best basketball of the season right now, and they’re not afraid of Duke after going on the road and beating them earlier this season. Duke is the more talented team, but Virginia plays at the slowest pace in the country, and that should be helpful for the Cavaliers to cover this number at home.

