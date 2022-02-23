Al Durham: Status of Providence guard for game against Xavier on Wednesday

Providence Friars guard Al Durham is questionable for the second straight game as PC hosts the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night at The Dunk in Rhode Island.

Durham missed PC’s 71-70 win at Butler on Sunday with a sports hernia injury, and his status for tonight’s matchup is questionable. Durham averages 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Friars, including 22 points against the Musketeers in the first meeting of the teams this season on January 26th.

The loss of Durham would be a big blow to a team that’s 22-3 this season, including 12-2 in Big East play, but is also considered one of the luckier teams this century by KenPom.com’s advanced metrics. They were placed as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in the selection committee’s reveal of the Top 16 teams.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Friars are listed as a 1-point favorite. The line opened with PC as the 1.5-point chalk. The total sits at 137.