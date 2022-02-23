Matthew Murrell/Jarkel Joiner: Status of Ole Miss players for game against Auburn on Wednesday

The Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to face the No. 3 Auburn Tigers tonight and guards Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner will both be available in this SEC showdown. The duo were dealing with the flu and missed last Saturday’s 85-68 victory at Georgia.

This is huge for Ole Miss to get two of their top scorers back in time for this battle against the league’s top team. The Rebels did manage without them against lowly UGA but will need all hands on deck against an Auburn that is salty coming off a loss to Florida last Saturday. The Oxford, MS, native Joiner is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in his senior season with the hometown school. The Memphis native Murrell is putting up 11.2 points and three rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Mississippi is listed as a 16-point underdog, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 140.5.