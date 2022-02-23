Payton Willis: Status of Minnesota guard for game against Wisconsin on Wednesday

Payton Willis is the leading scorer and minutes contributor for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but he might miss his second-straight game on Wednesday night when his team hosts the Wisconsin Badgers at 9:00 p.m. ET in a Big Ten battle.

Willis was out against Northwestern last Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols, and is questionable to return this evening. The do-everything senior averages 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest. And in a middling season for the Gophers at 13-12, 4-12 in the Big Ten, he’s been a bright spot.

After starting his career at Vanderbilt and then transferring to Minnesota, Willis left for the College of Charleston after the 2020 season. He returned to Minnesota to complete his fifth-and final year and pursue his graduate degree in Minneapolis.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Gophers are listed as a 5-point underdogs. The line opened with Minnesota as a 4.5-point underdog. The total sits at 134.