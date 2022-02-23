Super Bowl odds 2023: Teams to fade to take home Lombardi in Super Bowl 57

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it is a perfect time to look at the odds for Super Bowl LVII next season. The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, have the third-best odds at +1200 to win Super Bowl 57. However, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the big game at +750.

While there will be a lot of attention on who could win the Super Bowl in 2023, we are going to look at a couple of teams that you might want to stay away from. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII odds: Teams to fade

The Packers have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl 57 next season, but there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Rodgers has yet to make a decision on if he’ll stay in Green Bay, retire, or take his talents elsewhere.

If he chooses the latter two options, then the Packers’ odds will take a tumble. Then there’s also Adams, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and will demand top dollar on the open market. The Packers are currently $42 million over the cap, which means will see massive turnover and a totally different team from years’ past. It would be tough to put down a Super Bowl futures bet on Green Bay knowing these outstanding factors.

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

It is hard for the defending Super Bowl champion to get back to the big game for second time, let alone win it. The Bengals will try to make it back to the Super Bowl next season after just coming up short against the Rams.

Cincinnati has the playmakers on both sides of the ball to be a factor for years to come. But until they fix that offensive line, it’s going to be tough sledding for Joe Burrow. We saw the Bengals’ offensive line have issues in the postseason, but they were able to overcome them to get into the Super Bowl. But the offensive line could not hold up in the second half in the Super Bowl and we know what happened from there. The Bengals will be a hot pick to go to the Super Bowl next season, but with them having a first-place schedule, they won’t be able to sneak up on teams in 2022.

