Pick against the spread, over/under for LSU-Kentucky on Wednesday

A lot has changed since LSU’s 65-60 win over Kentucky in January with the Wildcats 11-2 in their last 13 games, but a constant has been LSU’s tough defense that travels to Lexington on Wednesday in search of a huge win.

LSU Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats (-7, 144)

The Tigers are second in the country in fewest points allowed on a per possession basis thanks in large part to forcing a turnover on 25% of their possessions, which is third in the country.

Kentucky will look to control the game in the post with Wooden Award candidate and the top rebounder in the country Oscar Tsheibwe, who is averaging 16.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game with at least 14 rebounds in 10 straight games.

The inability to get second chances on the boards will hurt an LSU team that is making just 27.7% of their 3-point attempts in road games, which is 336th out of 358 DI teams.

Injuries are a bit of a concern for Kentucky with guards at Tyty Washington and Sahvir Wheeler missing the team’s most recent game against Alabama.

With Wheeler third in the country in assists per game with 7.1 and at minimum playing at less than 100 percent if he and Washington go at all, it should lead to another low scoring affair between these two.

The Play: LSU vs Kentucky Under 144

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.