Super Bowl odds 2023: Teams with value to take home Lombardi in Super Bowl 57

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it is a perfect time to look at the odds for Super Bowl LVII next season. The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, have the third-best odds at +1200 to win Super Bowl 57.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the big game at +750. Below we are going to look at a couple of teams that have some long-term value and are worth placing a bet on. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII odds: Teams with value

Baltimore Ravens (+2000)

The Ravens had the worst luck of any team this past season as they were decimated by injuries. Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Lamar Jackson were some of the notable players who missed significant time due to injuries.

The good news is that Baltimore should be at full strength next season and one of the best teams in the AFC. Jackson is one of the best QBs in the league and you pair that with their running game, along with a healthy defense, the Ravens could be back in the playoffs next season.

Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)

The Arizona Cardinals would’ve been my second choice, but it’s tough to trust the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray combo. Therefore, we are going to roll with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a great team on paper, but they need to win those games that they have no business losing.

This past season, the Chargers had a chance to get into the playoffs in Week 18, but they lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. Los Angeles finished in third place in the AFC West, meaning they will get a third-place schedule. They should be able to capitalize off of it with young signal-caller Justin Herbert leading the way.

