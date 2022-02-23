Odds for Deshaun Watson’s 2022 team

The 2022 NFL offseason doesn’t have any top free agent quarterbacks hitting the market, so the signal callers who have shown some impetus to move on from their current team are going to get plenty of publicity. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray are three quarterbacks who fans of the game will be checking in on this offseason, but the one player that is more-likely to leave and just as talented, is the Texans DeShaun Watson.

Watson is an uncomfortable subject for many fans and teams. He has multiple sexual allegations against him and teams will want him to be clear of any legal wrongdoing before spending close to the three first round picks that the Texans are reportedly asking in return for him. But, this is the NFL and a player with the ability of Watson will be given another chance to play if he ends up settling the civil cases against him and isn’t charged with a crime.

If he ends up being cleared to play, there will be plenty of teams interested in signing him. It’s doubtful that a team with a solid quarterback would take on the negative publicity of bringing Watson in, but many teams in need will be interested.

And some of those teams in need make up the Top 4 favorites to land Watson. The Commanders and Buccaneers are the odds on favorites at +300 and +350, while the Steelers and Saints are next at +900.

It appears the big push from the Dolphins for Watson last season came from ex-head coach Brian Flores. They are still Top 10 in odds at +1400, but no longer the favorite. Right now there really is no frontrunner, as teams wait for more news on his legal status, so the odds are likely based on how badly a team needs a quarterback. It would seem odd for the Steelers organization to go after Watson, but they are in extreme need and just added Flores to their coaching staff.

Washington and Tampa Bay do make sense, and coaches Ron Rivera and Bruce Arians both could handle the extra scrutiny. Of course, with some high profile names like Wilson and Rodgers possibly moving on, the quarterback landscape could change drastically in the coming months.

Deshaun Watson 2022 team odds Team Odds Team Odds WAS Commanders +300 TB Buccaneers +350 PIT Steelers +900 NO Saints +900 MIN Vikings +1000 HOU Texans +1000 DEN Broncos +1000 SEA Seahawks +1400 MIA Dolphins +1400 LV Raiders +1600 GB Packers +1600 CLE Browns +1600 CAR Panthers +1600 SF 49ers +2000 PHI Eagles +2000 IND Colts +2200 CHI Bears +2500 ATL Falcons +3000 NY Giants +3500 NY Jets +4000 BAL Ravens +5000 TEN Titans +5000 DET Lions +5000 NE Patriots +6500 ARI Cardinals +8000 LA Rams +8000 BUF Bills +10000 LA Chargers +10000 KC Chiefs +10000 JAX Jaguars +10000 DAL Cowboys +10000 CIN Bengals +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.