Odds for Deshaun Watson’s 2022 team

Texans QB continues to be a possibility to lead a new team in 2022 depending on his legal status.

By David Fucillo
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) at press conference at the London Irish Training ground at the Hazelwood Centre. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL offseason doesn’t have any top free agent quarterbacks hitting the market, so the signal callers who have shown some impetus to move on from their current team are going to get plenty of publicity. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray are three quarterbacks who fans of the game will be checking in on this offseason, but the one player that is more-likely to leave and just as talented, is the Texans DeShaun Watson.

Watson is an uncomfortable subject for many fans and teams. He has multiple sexual allegations against him and teams will want him to be clear of any legal wrongdoing before spending close to the three first round picks that the Texans are reportedly asking in return for him. But, this is the NFL and a player with the ability of Watson will be given another chance to play if he ends up settling the civil cases against him and isn’t charged with a crime.

If he ends up being cleared to play, there will be plenty of teams interested in signing him. It’s doubtful that a team with a solid quarterback would take on the negative publicity of bringing Watson in, but many teams in need will be interested.

And some of those teams in need make up the Top 4 favorites to land Watson. The Commanders and Buccaneers are the odds on favorites at +300 and +350, while the Steelers and Saints are next at +900.

It appears the big push from the Dolphins for Watson last season came from ex-head coach Brian Flores. They are still Top 10 in odds at +1400, but no longer the favorite. Right now there really is no frontrunner, as teams wait for more news on his legal status, so the odds are likely based on how badly a team needs a quarterback. It would seem odd for the Steelers organization to go after Watson, but they are in extreme need and just added Flores to their coaching staff.

Washington and Tampa Bay do make sense, and coaches Ron Rivera and Bruce Arians both could handle the extra scrutiny. Of course, with some high profile names like Wilson and Rodgers possibly moving on, the quarterback landscape could change drastically in the coming months.

Deshaun Watson 2022 team odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
WAS Commanders +300
TB Buccaneers +350
PIT Steelers +900
NO Saints +900
MIN Vikings +1000
HOU Texans +1000
DEN Broncos +1000
SEA Seahawks +1400
MIA Dolphins +1400
LV Raiders +1600
GB Packers +1600
CLE Browns +1600
CAR Panthers +1600
SF 49ers +2000
PHI Eagles +2000
IND Colts +2200
CHI Bears +2500
ATL Falcons +3000
NY Giants +3500
NY Jets +4000
BAL Ravens +5000
TEN Titans +5000
DET Lions +5000
NE Patriots +6500
ARI Cardinals +8000
LA Rams +8000
BUF Bills +10000
LA Chargers +10000
KC Chiefs +10000
JAX Jaguars +10000
DAL Cowboys +10000
CIN Bengals +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

