College basketball predictions: How the public is betting Wednesday’s CBB slate

Tonight’s college basketball slate features seven ranked teams in action as the regular season begins to wind down.

The marquee showdown will take place in Charlottesville, VA, as No. 7 Duke hits the road to visit Virginia. The Blue Devils are trying to avenge their loss to UVA from a few weeks ago while the Cavaliers are trying to pick up another signature win that could boost their NCAA Tournament resume. As of now, the public is all over Duke as a five-point favorite. 89% of the handle and 93% of the bets are going towards the Blue Devils covering while 98% of the handle and 93% of the bets are on them winning outright on the moneyline.

Another intriguing matchup is a battle of two NCAA Tournament bound teams in the Big East as No. 11 Providence plays host to Xavier. The Friars are a slim one-point favorite but the public is all over them on both the spread and the moneyline. The public is also anticipating this to be somewhat of a high-scoring affair with the majority of the money and bets being on the over of 139.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting the ranked NCAA men’s basketball games on slate for Wednesday, February 23.