Bruce Arians believes Blaine Gabbert could be the Bucs’ starter in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Tom Brady to retirement this season and that leaves them with a true dilemma. Nobody believe Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask have the ability to be more than a spot starter. But, as any coach would do, Bruce Arians is backing his next guy up, per NFL.com.

People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years. He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now. I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. (Gabbert) has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.

It’s not exactly a resounding celebration of Gabbert as the new starter, and we know the Buccaneers will do all they can to upgrade at the position. Even free agents like Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky would likely be better than Gabbert, but the team will likely set their sights higher than that. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and DeShaun Watson are all possibilities to varying degrees.