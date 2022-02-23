Jusuf Nurkic to miss at least a month with plantar fasciitis

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is set to miss at least a month of NBA action as he manages a foot injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday. He’s played through symptoms since September but will look to continue his rehab of the injury in hopes of finishing out the season strong. Portland currently ranks 10th in the west with a 25-34 record but has been on a four-game winning streak to help the cause.

Nurkic is averaging 15 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game so far this season as yet another starter managing a chronic injury. Star point guard Damien Lillard has been out since late December with an abdominal injury for which he underwent surgery in January.

Next up on the depth chart behind Nurkic are rookie Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks, who was signed to a 10-day contract earlier this week. Watford has seen an uptick in playing time since the new year and was just rewarded with a four-year, $5.8 million deal. He’s averaged 17.7 minutes per game in the last ten and 6.6 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in the same span.