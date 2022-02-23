TyTy Washington: Status of Kentucky guard for game against LSU on Wednesday

Will the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats get back their spark plug freshman point guard TyTy Washington for their game against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night? And will Savhir Wheeler join him in the backcourt?

Both Wheeler and Washington missed UK’s 90-81 win on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Wheeler is listed as having an upper body injury, while Washington’s ankle still isn’t up to par after a tough drive to the basket against the Auburn Tigers on January 22nd.

While he missed the second half of the Auburn game and the following one against Mississippi State, Washington was on the bench for the first time since against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Washington averages 12.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per contest. Wheeler is good for 9.6 points and a whopping 7.1 assists per game, good for third in Division I.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 7.5-point favorite, which is where the line opened as well. The total sits at 143.