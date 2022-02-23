Troy Aikman negotiating to leave FOX for Monday Night Football

We may have a significant shift in the NFL broadcasting landscape.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that ESPN has been in negotiations with Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman about making him the lead man for Monday Night Football. He is expected to be offered a deal similar or even exceeding Tony Romo’s 10-year, $180 million deal at CBS.

Following the conclusion of his Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, Aikman joined the Fox broadcast booth in 2001 and has partnered with Joe Buck for two decades. They’ve become arguably the most recognizable broadcasting duo in the league during that period of time next to Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

This potential move would mark another big shakeup for the Monday Night Football booth, which has undergone numerous changes in recent years. Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, and Steve Levy handled duties on the traditional broadcast last year but were overshadowed in terms of buzz by the alternate broadcast on ESPN2 featuring Peyton and Eli Manning. The trio will most likely be taken out of the booth should the Aikman deal go through.