Breaking down Coach of the Year odds for 2021-22 at All-Star break

The Coach of the Year award is often forgotten at the beginning of the season, largely because it ends up being a team honor. Similar to the MIP conversation, this award is based heavily on narrative, exceeding preseason expectations and leading a contending team. Here’s a look at the updated odds for Coach of the Year, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coach of the Year 2021-22 odds at All-Star break

The usual suspects are at the top based on team success. Monty Williams has the Suns in first place in the West, while JB Bickerstaff has made Cleveland a playoff contender ahead of schedule. Taylor Jenkins and Billy Donovan have done well to keep their teams in the mix, while the Heat continue to find sustained success under Erik Spoelstra. Steve Kerr is an interesting play at 20/1 but the Warriors would likely have to take the No. 1 seed from the Suns for him to have any real chance at the honor.

Best bet: JB Bickerstaff (+320)

The Cavaliers have made the big jump, which should trump the Suns getting the No. 1 seed in the eyes of voters. After all, Phoenix did make the Finals last year and brought every key player back so this was hardly unexpected. Cleveland’s rise to the top of the East is much more surprising and I think Bickerstaff has the best chance to win this award. Jenkins at +600 is another nice bet, especially if the Grizzlies can make a run in the West.

Dark horse pick: Erik Spoelstra (+900)

Don’t think the Heat are going anywhere. Miami had its fair share of injuries this season and is still holding onto the No. 1 seed in the East. This team will defend anyone and doesn’t back down from any challenge. It’ll be interesting to see how they hold up in the playoffs but this team getting the No. 1 seed in the East with the Bucks, 76ers and Nets coming in as favorites should be worth something. Spoelstra is well-respected and liked, so the voters will also be familiar with him and this could be somewhat of a reward for Miami’s accomplishments this year.

