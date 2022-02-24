Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 24

The NBA All-Star break is officially over, which means it’s time to get back to your regularly scheduled NBA action. Thursday night sees seven games on the slate, starting off at 7:00 p.m. ET and wrapping up with two contests tipping off at 10:00 p.m.

That also means it’s time to get back at some player prop betting as the league heads toward the last couple months of the regular season. Let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday night’s action.

Devin Booker over 27.5 points (-110)

Booker has been averaging 25.5 points so far this season, but that jumps up to 27.1 in February alone. With the recent news that Chris Paul (thumb) is out for an extended period of time, the Suns will rely on Booker for offense even more than before. Phoenix is in a great spot going forward, and will be going up against a Thunder team who’s allowed 107.8 points per game from opposition all season long.

Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers (+125)

Garland has been in good form for the Cavs lately, and he hasn’t hit less than three from downtown in his last five games straight. He even dropped 3-of-7 in the All-Star Game last week. The Cavs will face off against the Detroit Pistons, who have allowed 12.4 three pointers per game throughout the season. Expect Garland to keep getting good looks from beyond the arc, and take this bet with plus odds against the Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 9.5 rebounds (+110)

The newly-crowned three-point champion will go up against the red-hot Grizzlies as the Timberwolves return to action. Towns has put up some great numbers in the rebounds column throughout February, averaging 11 rebounds per game, which is a bit higher than his season-long average of 9.7. The Grizzlies have a strong offense, but Towns has been consistently grabbing double digit rebounds through his last few contests.

