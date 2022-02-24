NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 24

We have a nice seven-game slate in the NBA on Thursday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets. Then to wrap-up the night at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks, $4,500

The Hawks will be looking for someone to step up in place of John Collins, who is currently out with a foot injury. One potential candidate is De’Andre Hunter, who has scored at least 10 points or more in eight out of their last nine games.

In his last five games, Hunter is averaging 19.8 fantasy points per game The Hawks will be going up against the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, who are ranked 23rd against SFs (OPRK) this season.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $4,500

The rookie forward has had an excellent and productive month, where he’s averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 60.3% from the field in eight games this month.

In his last five games, the 19-year-old is averaging 24.1 fantasy points per game and had three games where he scored 20 fantasy points or more. Kuminga should be able to score 10 points or more against the Portland Trail Blazers, who will be missing Jusuf Nurkic in the front court.

Aaron Holiday, Suns, $3,700

With Chris Paul out for the next 6-8 weeks and Cam Payne potentially stepping into the starting point guard role, it opens up the door for Holiday to lead the second unit off the bench.

Since being traded by the Wizards on Feb. 10, the 25-year-old combo guard is averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game in their last three games. Before the All-Star break, Holiday produced nine points, six assists, and three rebounds in 20 minutes against Houston (23.3 fantasy points). The Suns are taking on the Thunder, who are ranked 20th against PG/SGs (OPRK).