Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nets on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The last time these two teams played each other, the Celtics blew out the Nets 126-91 on Feb. 8. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart led the Nets with 22 points each. The Celtics are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.

Celtics vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -6

Boston had their season-long nine-game winning streak snapped last week in a one-point home loss to the Detroit Pistons. Despite that loss, the Celtics still have five-game road win streak heading into tonight’s game against Brooklyn. During the course of their latest road winning streak, the Celtics are defeating teams by an average of 27 points per game.

Boston is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games at Brooklyn. However, the Celtics are 10-4 ATS as road favorites this season. The Nets had their two-game win streak snapped before the All-Star break in a 14-point loss to the Washington Wizards.

Brooklyn will likely be leaning on Seth Curry and Cam Thomas to shoulder the scoring as they still do not have Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have lost four out of their last five home games and 2-8 in their last 10 contest. Brooklyn is 3-17 ATS in their last 20 games at Barclays this season. With it being the first game after the break, anything can happen on Thursday night. But the Celtics have the better team right now and should be able to keep the Nets in check.

Over/Under: Over 213

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 227 and 217. The total has gone under in nine of the Celtics’ last 13 games due largely to their defense. The total has gone over in six of the Nets’ last seven games. Therefore, the over is the better play as both teams should at least be able to get to 107 points each.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.