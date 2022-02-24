Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bulls on Thursday

All-Star point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will head to the Windy City to play All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other on Dec. 30, the Bulls defeated the Hawks 131-117 at the United Center. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 25 points and was one of seven players in double figures. The Bulls have are currently leading the season series 2-0 over the Hawks. Chicago are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Hawks vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

The Hawks went into the All-Star break on a two-game winning streak after they defeated the Orlando Magic 130-109 last week. Atlanta has lost three out of the last four games on the road and are 11-17 overall away from State Farm Arena.

Furthermore, the Hawks are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games, but 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games. The Bulls have won five consecutive games heading into the All-Star break. During the course of their winning streak, Chicago is averaging 121.2 points per game and defeating opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Bulls have been pretty dominant at home with a record of 23-8 this season. Chicago is 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games. With the Hawks not having John Collins, I think that will be a significant loss against a Bulls’ squad that has three quality scoring threats.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

In their first two matchups between each other, the total points scored were surprisingly 248. The Bulls produced at least 130 points in those two contests and are averaging 121.2 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone over in four of the Hawks’ last five games, while the total has gone over in nine of the Bulls’ last 12 games.

