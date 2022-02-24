Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

It’s been a whole week since we’ve seen any NBA teams in action, but now that the All-Star break is over, it’s time to get back to business as we head toward the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28) on Thursday night, with the start time set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Memphis, one of the hottest teams in the league, just had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 123-119 loss to the Trail Blazers in their last game before the break. The Grizzlies have made their way up to third place in the Western Conference, and now sit just 1.5 games behind the second-place Warriors. They’re four games ahead of the fourth-place Jazz, and will look to finish strong as Ja Morant continues to dominate his opponents, averaging 29.8 points per game in February alone.

The Timberwolves find themselves in seventh place after the break, coming off a 103-91 loss to the Raptors at home last week. They’ll look to get back on track and stay in the playoff picture with a win over their Western Conference foes.

The Grizzlies are favored by 2.5 points over at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -140 on the moneyline. The Timberwolves sit at +120, with the point total at 239.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)

The Grizzlies are on a hot streak right now, not only winning nine of their last 11 contests, but covering the spread in each of those nine wins as well. Their only losses came to the 76ers and the Trail Blazers, both of which were close contests where they lost by four or less points.

Ja Morant is coming off a huge 44-point performance against the Blazers, not only tying his season high for points in a single game, but his career high as well. He’s playing some of his best basketball at just the right time, as the Grizzlies will look to overtake the Warriors and finish as one of the top teams in the league ahead of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves haven’t been terrible recently, going 6-4 ATS through their last 10 contests. That includes a stretch where they strung together five straight wins with double digit margins against teams like the Jazz and the Nuggets. However, they’ve failed to cover the spread in their last two against the Hornets and the Raptors at home.

With the Grizz playing peak basketball right now, take them to win and cover at Target Center.

Over/Under: Over 239 (-110)

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in their last eight games straight, while the Timberwolves have done it in 10 of their last 12 outings. The totals haven’t been anything to laugh at, either, as the Wolves flew past totals as high as 244. The Grizzlies have been crushing their over/under totals as well, most recently finishing at 242 against the Blazers. While both teams will be fully rested and ready to go after most of their players got a week off, expect both offenses to come out hot and pile on the points.

