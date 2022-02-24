How to watch the 2022 Honda Classic via live online stream

After spending some time out west, the PGA Tour heads back east for the 2022 Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida this week.

Sung-Jae Im is the favorite heading into the week, sitting at +1000 to win the whole tournament. He finished 33rd last week at the Genesis Invitational in LA, but before that earned a top-5 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Joaquin Niemann, who won quite easily last week in LA, is going off at +1800 to win back-to-back tournaments.

Last year’s Honda Classic winner, Matt Jones, will be back to defend his crown. His odds are +5000 to win it all and +400 to finish in the top 10. The field isn’t super full of star power this weekend, but guys like Tommy Fleetwood (+1400), Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) and Brooks Koepka (+2200) will be in South Florida gunning for the title.

Live stream options for the Honda Classic are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Honda Classic on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

2 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

2 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

2 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

2 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

1 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

1 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

1 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage