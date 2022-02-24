Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Honda Classic

The PGA Tour is in Florida this week for the 2022 Honda Classic, with PGA National playing host to the event in beautiful Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While this event is the first part of the Florida swing, it’s also ahead of bigger events such as The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which both have higher purses and tend to draw stronger fields. But there’s still $8 million available in the prize pool for the 65 players and ties that make the cut, including $1,440,000 for the winner.

Round 2 gets underway Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player throughout each day of the tournament.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Honda Classic on Friday.