No. 1 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the first of their final two regular season games tonight when heading down to the Bay Area to meet the San Francisco Dons.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 WCC) officially clinched the West Coast Conference regular season title last Saturday when taking down Santa Clara in an 81-69 victory. The Bulldogs shot under their season average but still controlled a good chunk of this matchup from most of the first half onward. Drew Timme showed out with 23 points and nine rebounds in the win.

San Francisco (22-7, 9-5 WCC) took it to Pacific on Monday, dominating the Tigers for a 104-71 victory. The Dons led for the entirety of the matchup and buried 15 threes as a team throughout the evening. Jamaree Bouyea put up 15 points and 11 assists while Khalil Shabazz put up 21 points.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

When: Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Total: 156.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -9.5

Even with the regular season title locked up, the Zags will still be motivated to deliver a good performance to shore up their status as the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They beat San Francisco by 16 earlier in the season and should deliver a similar performance. Lay it with Gonzaga.

