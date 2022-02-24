Tyger Campbell: Status of UCLA guard for game against Oregon on Thursday

Update 8:20 p.m. Campbell is warming up for the Bruins 70 minutes ahead of the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Tyger Campbell is foam rolling and Peyton Watson is shooting in warmups. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) February 25, 2022

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins will hit the road north the face the Oregon Ducks tonight and guard Tyger Campbell has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury early in the team’s 76-50 victory over Washington on Saturday and head coach Mick Cronin has indicated that he’s day-to-day.

UCLA could potentially be without one of their primary guards once again, who’s been in and out of the lineup over the past few weeks. Campbell previously served a one-game suspension in their recent matchup against Washington State before returning last Saturday where he sustained the injury. Campbell has averaged 11.7 points and 4.4 assists through 23 games this season and has been a primary cog towards UCLA making another potential deep NCAA Tournament run.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a three-point favorite, which was also the opening spread. The total sits at 138.