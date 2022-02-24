Branden Carlson: Status of Utah center for game against Arizona on Thursday

Update 9:03 p.m. Carlson was on the court for shootaround earlier today according to the Utes Instagram account, but it’s on IG stories so we can’t embed it and you’ll have to click here to see.

We’ll see if he’s a go for tonight for the Utes.

The Utah Utes have a huge test tonight when hosting the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and starting center Branden Carlson is listed as questionable for the matchup with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury late in their 60-58 victory over Cal last Saturday.

This would be a major blow for the Utes to lose their top scorer for this big showdown against the No. 2 team in the nation. Head coach Craig Smith told the media this week that Carlson is day-to-day with the injury and will hopefully be ready for the clash with the Wildcats. The 7’0” junior from South Jordan, UT, has been excellent for the Utes this season, averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The team would most likely have to lean on backup center Lahat Thioune should Carlson sit out.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Utes are listed as a 11.5-point underdog, which was also the opening spread. The total sits at 150.