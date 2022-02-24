Warith Alatishe: Status of Oregon State players for game against USC on Thursday

The Oregon State Beavers will have a big home showdown tonight when the No. 16 USC Trojans come to town and forward Warith Alatishe is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He suffered the injury during last Thursday’s 83-69 loss at Arizona and ended up missing their 73-53 loss at Arizona State on Saturday.

Losing Alatishe would be yet another blow for this historically bad OSU team that has won just three games total this season. The senior from Houston has been one of the lone bright spots this year, averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds through 24 games this season. He put up 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in their previous matchup against USC in January, an 81-71 loss for the team.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Beavers are listed as an 11-point underdog, which was also the opening spread. The total sits at 140.