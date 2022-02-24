College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, February 24

The Thursday night college basketball slate will feature seven ranked teams in action and as is always the case, there are teams dealing with injuries that could affect the outcome of these games.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, February 24th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 15 Illinois vs. No. 22 Ohio State

Illinois: RJ Melendez, out (appendicitis)

Illinois: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, out (concussion)

No. 12 UCLA vs. Oregon

UCLA: Tyger Campbell, questionable (shoulder)

No. 2 Arizona vs. Utah

Utah: Branden Carlson, questionable (ankle)

No. 12 USC vs. Oregon State

Oregon State: Warithe Alatishe, questionable (knee)

Oregon State: Xzavier Malone-Key, doubtful (back)

Oregon State: Isaiah Johnson, questionable (concussion)

Oregon State: Tre Williams, questionable (knee)