No. 15 Illinois vs. No. 22 Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Top 25 matchup at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL, tonight as the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini play host to the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) picked up a huge conference victory on the road last Saturday when it went into East Lansing and downed Michigan State 79-74. The Illini never trailed for the entire contest and were up by as many as 16 at one point in the second half. Kofi Cockburn led with 27 points and nine rebounds while Jacob Grandison followed with 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Ohio State (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) was able to survive last Saturday in an 80-69 overtime victory over Indiana. Tied at 67 in the extra period, the Buckeyes broke off a 13-2 run over the last three minutes of OT to run away with the win. Malaki Branham led with 27 points and five rebounds in the victory.

How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State

When: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -6

Total: 141

The Pick

Illinois -6

The Illini offense has a distinct advantage over the Buckeye defense from an adjusted efficiency standpoint and should be able to establish enough of a cushion to cover. Lay it with Illinois at home.

