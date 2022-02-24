No. 12 UCLA vs. Oregon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins will look for a fourth consecutive victory when they head on the road for a matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night.

UCLA (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) is coming off a 66-52 home victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday night. Point guard Tyger Campbell missed that matchup with a shoulder injury, and so did Peyton Watson with an injury to his knee. Be sure to check the injury news prior to game time because one or both could sit out another game.

Oregon (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) lost three of their last four games including their last two with an 84-81 road loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The Ducks’ struggles have come defensively as they rate outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency on that end of the floor.

How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon

When: Thursday, February 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -3

Total: 139

The Pick

Oregon +3

The Ducks will return home for the first time in 10 days, and they should be motivated to end this recent losing skid. Regardless of the status of UCLA’s injured players, Oregon should be focused on knocking off the Bruins for the second time this season, and the Ducks also have a bit of a rest advantage.

