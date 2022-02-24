No. 23 Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels are back in the rankings as they head on the road for a matchup with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday night.

Saint Mary’s (22-6, 10-3 WCC) is alone in second place in the conference behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and they’ve won three of their last four games including each of their last two. The Gaels are coming off a 69-64 home win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday, and Matthias Tass is the team’s top player with 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

San Diego (14-13, 7-7 WCC) lost four of their last five games including a 32-point loss to the Portland Pilots a week ago. The Toreros were without Terrell Brown with a calf injury, and he could be out again. He is averaging 8.4 points and leads the team in rebounds (6.8) and blocks (2.7) per game.

How to watch Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego

When: Thursday, February 24, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

TV: TBA

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -11.5

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Saint Mary’s -11.5

San Diego lost three of their last five games by at least 29 points including an 86-57 loss to Saint Mary’s just two weeks ago. The Toreros continue to get crushed when they play teams they’re not as good as, and there is no reason to expect them to keep this one close on Thursday night.

