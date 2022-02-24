No. 2 Arizona vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second-ranked Arizona Wildcats will take their eight-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Utah Utes on Thursday night.

Arizona (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) is three games ahead of the rest of the conference in the loss column, and they haven’t lost in nearly a month. The Wildcats are rated third overall in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Bennedict Mathurin is the team’s stop scorer with 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Utah (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) will go for their third consecutive victory as they’re coming off a 60-58 road win over the California Golden Bears on Saturday. The Utes are rated outside the top 100 in KenPom, and their biggest struggles have come on the defensive end of the floor. Leading scorer Branden Carlson left that matchup with an injury, so be sure to check news reports prior to game time.

How to watch Arizona vs. Utah

When: Thursday, February 24, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -11

Total: 149

The Pick

Arizona -11

The Wildcats have done well in crushing Pac-12 teams they’re much better than, and that’s the case on Thursday night. These two teams met more than a month ago, and Arizona won by 18 points at home, and we should see something similar in this matchup. The Wildcats have a massive advantage defensively, and that will be the difference.

